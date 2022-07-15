Cache Valley 'Cruise-In' makes special house call for veteran's family

LOGAN, Utah — Nearly no one misses the annual Cache Valley Cruise-In, which features almost one thousand cars of all types. But John Amundsen did this year and last.

"We usually take the kids out for sure and kind of educate them. But this year we just couldn’t make it happen," said Amundsen.

Amundsen couldn't make it happen because the Army veteran has brain cancer.

"He had radiation and chemotherapy, was causing a lot of side effects, and so now he’s on hospice and taking it one day at a time," explained John's wife Erin.

Since the Amundsen missed the Cruise-In two years in a row, the cruisers are came to him.

"He has definitely fought a long and hard battle," said Shania Laird, one of the event's directors. "So we definitely needed to put this show on sooner rather than later."

Several dozen customs and cruisers drove right past the Amundsen house, stopping to give John and his son Coly, who had a stroke when he was two, the t-shirts they missed, as well as a loot at the cars they were unable to see.

"Just touching situation for this family. So I told my husband we have to do this," said Paula Allen.

As a whole, the cruisers were happy to roll out, leaving the Amundsen's feeling happy and grateful.