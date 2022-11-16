Clearfield veteran shares his love for America through handmade wooden waving flags

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Kevin Fuit guesses he’s made about 60 waving wooden flags in the last year.

“I don't even have one for me," he said. "I haven't even had time to make myself one.”

For the U.S. Navy veteran, woodworking helps him forget his PTSD.

“I don't think about the past," said Fuit. "That's gone. I'm concentrating on this.”

Aside from the artwork, he also loves motorcycles and still gets on his Harley after making a miraculous recovery from an accident in 1998.

“We were both doing 40, and it was a head on collision," said Fuit. "There's nothing I remember of it. There's no recall. I had to ask when I was in the hospital, 'What happened? Why am I here?' And I still ride.”

No two waving flags are exactly the same; each one has a special personal touch or a dedication to a veteran.

Ronald Sadlowski was the first recipient of a KDF Woodworking waving flag just one year ago.

“I was proud and excited," he said. "I had just come out of major surgery at Christmastime, and he gave that as a gift. I was pretty emotional when he gave it to me.”

Sadlowski, and the other vets at the American Legion post #134, are proud of their friend’s success.

“It kind of represents to me that in this country here, we're all different," he said. "But yet, we're all the same. We live here in this country.”

Behind each flag are around eight hours of labor--a labor of love.

“I'm not doing this for the money," said Fuit. "I've donated quite a few of these to veteran groups, and that's where I get my joy, when they stand there speechless. That's where I get my good feelings.”