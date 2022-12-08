Community helps students with special needs shop for the holidays

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Helping make sure everyone in our community gets a little bit of cheer this holiday season -- how special needs students, who might not have gotten gifts this year, got to shop for their presents, in a way that’s Positively Utah.

One South Valley School student, Courtney Munk, was excited at the presents she was able to get.

“You would never believe what I have," she said. "Like these new PJ’s, check those out.”

“Christmas is the greatest time of year, right because will always be here together," Munk said. "Time with families and friends and being around with the whole community. Sing carols, give presents.”

And this year, she got to have presents too.

“I also have like this amazing rainbow high doll, that’s her hair,” said Munk as she displayed her gifts.

Thirty students from South Valley School, between the ages of about 18 to 23 with special needs, got $150 to go shopping at Walmart in South Jordan.

“Our students enjoy it, they look forward to it, it gives them an opportunity which possibly they might not have otherwise, which is really meaningful,” said Jodi Spencer, opportunities coordinator at South Valley School.

She was also one of the chaperones who went shopping with the students Wednesday morning.

“It was very meaningful to me because not a lot of families do have Christmas like this," she said. "I’m very grateful for having Christmas presents and having Christmas.”

All through community support and donations to the Jordan Education Foundation, for the Christmas For Kids event.

“It is so contagious when you see the excitement, the joy, in these students’ faces,” said Mike Haynes, Executive Director of the Jordan Education Foundation. “We’re in our ninth year, we don’t ever see an end to this.”

The only rule – students had to shop just for themselves.

“There was a lot of clothing, some necessities they might not otherwise be able to get and then some fun stuff,” said Spencer. “We just really encourage them to shop for themselves and get things they really want, not just need.”

With a special message to those who helped.

“Thank you guys, all you guys for taking me shopping, I just love you all,” said Gabe Kone, a student at south valley school.

Through this same program, on Saturday, 500 middle and high school students who might not have gotten presents otherwise, will get to go shopping for their gifts, with a volunteer to help – all through community contributions to the Jordan Education Foundation.