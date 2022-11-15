Community unites to help Santa deliver life-changing gift to family in need

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A Cache County mechanic is donating his skills to give the gift of transportation to a family in need and this year, Santa and the community are stepping in to make the gift even more special.

Jason Hansen refurbishes a vehicle every year and delivers it to a special family in time for Christmas.

“This year I have a Yukon,” Hansen explained.

The tradition began several years ago after Hansen fixed a van for a neighbor going through a difficult time. Now, he acquires a vehicle every year in need of some TLC and gets it ready to be donated.

“I try to make the cars as perfect as I can,” he said.

Hansen purchases the parts with his own money and donates the labor.

Since people in the community became aware of his efforts, donations have been made to help cover the cost of expensive parts.

“My absolute favorite part is people coming together,” Hansen said. “I had a friend I hadn't talked to in 10 years, and he gave me $300 for the project.”

More goes into this project than a car. Hansen fills the vehicle with toys and gifts. He is accompanied by Santa when the car is delivered.

“People who have really struggled and really had hardship – to have them come out and get a car and presents – it's mind-blowing,” said Ty Mortensen, a friend of Hansen.

Mortensen transforms into Santa to help bring some extra Christmas magic to the gift delivery.

The two men are volunteers with the Cache County volunteer search and rescue team.

Giving back to the community is in their DNA. They’ll continue to take part in this life-changing project to help their neighbors in need.

“I think it's great,” Hansen said.

Hansen is currently selecting a deserving family for this year’s delivery.

He says he has a couple of candidates in mind.