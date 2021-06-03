COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted at SLC middle school helps students learn about vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — Bryant Middle School in Salt Lake City hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for students twelve and over, as well as their families.

The clinic was planned after students at the school approached their science teacher with questions on how the vaccines work, showing that a little curiosity can have big impact on the community.

"My students, I told them that the COVID-19 vaccine was available for kids their age and they had so many questions," said Bryant Middle School eight grade science teacher, Brittany Dame.

This inspired Dame to turn the questions into a project for her students.

"The students read, and they watched videos and they processed some information and then they taught each other...basically trying to teach each other about the answers to those questions," she added.

In math class, the students compiled all of the data they collected into two-way frequency tables to better understand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"And then we decided you know what let's try and get some kids vaccinated," Dame said.

"I just want to keep the community around me safe," said Karla Arriero, a student at Bryant Middle School. She decided to get vaccinated after learning more through the project.

"From the school project I learned that 95-percent of the vaccine actually can protect you and prevent you from getting the COVID," Arriero said.

Dame added that it was nice to have students so interested in a project, especially as they prepare for summer break to start this weekend.

"It was really nice have some buy-in in the last week of school and still studying science and things that are directly applicable to us," she said.

The project also gave students the chance to learn about the role each of us play in protecting the community against the spread of the virus.

"Like it does protect your body, but then again in public you still have to wear masks and you still have to be careful," Arriero said. "Because the other five percent, you can still get COVID."

"This is our ticket out of the pandemic, right?" Dame said. "We have to all do our part to make sure that we can stop COVID-19 from transferring from person to person."