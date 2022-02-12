Davis Schools asstistant superintendent inspires students during Black History Month

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The new assistant superintendent of the Davis School District gave students a sense of why she was chosen to help the district climb out of the trouble they’ve faced over allegations of racial harassment.

Dr. Jacqueline Thompson spoke to Mountain High School in Kaysville Friday to introduce them to a piece of Black history.

Rather than talking about her own accomplishments, she spoke to them as if she were one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century: Wilma Rudolph, who won three gold medals sprinting for the United States in the 1960 Olympics, after surviving polio as a child in the segregated South.

