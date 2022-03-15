Dedicated volunteers focus on mission to feed homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — Love and a grill; those are the two ingredients behind one local group’s mission to help the homeless.

"Our Unsheltered Relatives" is a new group in the Salt Lake City area showing how home-cooked meals have the power to leave a lasting impact on lives.

You’ll find Dave John every Saturday cooking on his grill no matter the forecast.

“I’m not a chef or anything," said John. "Mostly the meals I cook is just what I cooked when I was younger.”

Fresh, simple, and hot meals are at the core of "Our Unsheltered Relatives" or “O.U.Rs.”

John started the group about a year ago to serve the homeless in Salt Lake City. In that time, he has attracted a team of volunteers who feel compelled to show up with food and help Dave cook week after week.

"We could all be in that situation at anytime. Most of us are a paycheck away from this," said John.

But this no-frills operation is just the beginning for Dave; he said he wants to make a bigger impact.

"We’re looking into getting a mobile truck. That way we are more mobile, we can hit smaller camps."

That way more people can be reached in less time.

"We have people out here who are broken in some way, doesn’t matter, we don’t have judgment." John said. "But they need us."

John also plans to become an official non-profit within the next six months to extend their reach.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can CLICK HERE for more information.