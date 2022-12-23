Disabled woman paying it forward with tricycle giveaway

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Five years ago, the Tooele community came together to care for a disabled woman in need. After experiencing that kindness, her family promised to pay it forward every holiday season.

If sisters Josie and Heather Jones are not together, it’s probably because Heather’s off-riding her bike.

“Everybody would wave at her. They all knew Heather on her bike,” said Josie Jones. “So when it was stolen, it was just heartbreaking.”

On Christmas Eve 2017, a group of people showed up with Dakota Towing with a brand new bike for Heather.

“The community came together and they essentially started this tradition,” said Josie.

Every December, the sisters surprise someone who is elderly or disabled with a brand-new adult tricycle. This year, they were able to give two out of two tricycles to adults and three bicycles to children.

On Thursday, Josie, Heather, Santa Claus, and other Tooele community members surprised 4-year-old Baylee and 6-year-old Isabella with two new pink bikes.

“This is very exciting for them,” said their grandmother, Robin Vanos. “They enjoy the outdoors. They love going bike-riding.”

The crew also stopped by the home of Rusty Fisher, who struggles with neuropathy.

“It’s been really rough,” she said. “I don’t get outside.”

Fisher said she’s grateful the community nominated her and she’s happy to be part of Heather’s story.

“I think even for the biggest Grinch out there, it’ll warm his heart as well,” said Josie.

“I kind of just stood there in awe,” said Fisher, tearfully. “So thank you.”