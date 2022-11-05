Dreams come true: Westlake High School Marching Band names honorary drum major

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Westlake Thunder Marching Band, one of Utah's best high school bands has opened their community to Jameson Jones, naming him honorary drum major.

Jameson is a senior at Westlake. He's part of the school's Life Skills class, a group for students with special needs. In a post on Facebook, his mom Cindy said: "music is Jameson's language and always has been. He will spend hours and hours playing along with or conducting music and has been obsessed with drums and marching band for a very, very, long time."

Jameson is part of the band's drumline.