'Family barbecue': Local nonprofit feeds the unsheltered, with a twist

SALT LAKE CITY — A local nonprofit spent part of the holiday weekend giving back to the community.

Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources (PIK2AR) set up shop at Pioneer Park on Saturday, helping feed the homeless.

Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou is the CEO and founder of PIK2AR.

"The homeless issue in our city and our state is getting worse," said Feltch-Malohifo'ou. "With people that are unsheltered, I think you'll be very surprised that it's different than what you may suspect."

Feltch-Malohifo'ou says every third Saturday, they not only feed the homeless, but they do it with a little twist.

"We wanted to sit down and have conversation, get to know each other, and really just bring normalcy," she said. "This is a family barbecue. Everyone that comes sits down, we have conversation about what's going on in the world and provide resources."

On this Saturday, people lined up to get a burger, a hot dog or some spaghetti.

"I think it started [when] we did an event at Fairmont Park, which is a huge home for our homeless youth that live there," Feltch-Malohifo'ou said. "One of the men said, 'Thank you for making us feel normal.'"

They're helping provide a sense of belonging to the unhoused.

"And not look at themselves as devalued in this community, but that everybody has value," said Feltch-Malohifo'ou.

Feltch-Malohifo'ou says it's a way to help pay it forward.

"I'll say that the people that are doing the work on the ground, none of us are paid to do this," she said. "We do it because we care; we do it because it's our family and our friends."

For more information on Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources (PIK2AR), you can visit their website here.