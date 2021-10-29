Halloween treats come early for students at several Salt Lake City schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween treats came a little bit early Friday for students at several Salt Lake City grade schools.

Salt Lake police were putting smiles on the faces of hundreds of little ghouls and goblins.

Accompanied by a police motorcycle escort, along with lights and sirens, Chief Mike Brown and members of his staff deliverd Halloween gift bags to half a dozen grade schools.

It was all treats and no tricks for the students who lined up, in costume, to greet the officers.

“This is our Halloween fun fest, normally we have it over on our plaza but because of the pandemic the last two years we have had to take it on the road and that’s what we’re doing today," said Chief Mike Brown. "We are not going to let this pandemic stop us!”

Chief Brown said besides being a good time for him and his officers, it’s critically important that police interact with younger members of the community in a positive way.

They gave out hundreds of bags containing candy, crayons and puzzles.

Police were also reminding all young trick-or-treaters to take precautions while they are out this weekend.

Try and go in a group or with an adult, wear costumes or clothing that have something reflective on them or carry glow sticks or wear glow wristbands.

Be careful crossing the streets and use crosswalks whenever possible.

Chief Brown says he hopes they’ll be able to get back to having this fun fest at Public safety headquarters next year.