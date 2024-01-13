Herriman teens rescue multiple drivers stuck in Utah storms

HERRIMAN, Utah — While this week's snow has made for some rough conditions outside, that hasn't stopped people from stepping up to help others get through through the mess.

A group of Herriman teenagers stepped up Wednesday when snow squalls swept through northern Utah and forced many vehicles off the roads.

Along a stretch of Rosecrest Road near Mountain View Corridor, the streets were clear and traffic was moving smoothly Friday, but that's expected to change when more snow starts falling heading into the weekend.

That means plenty of people will get stuck trying to make it up a hill on the road.

"There's a lot of crashes over here," explained teenager Dallin Oaks.

On Wednesday, Oaks and his friends, brothers Carter and Austin Halcom, along with Jaxon Meyers, came to the rescue of several stranded motorists.

"We decided to go in the back, back here and just look around," said Carter. "We saw a couple of cars getting stuck and so we decided we might as well just help."

In all, the teens said they helped four or five drivers in the span of an hour get out of the road. One car in particular posed quite the problem.

"It was our most challenging car," said Austin. "It was pretty stuck and we could not get it to move, so we tried our best to shovel snow on the tires and we tried to get it moving."

In the end, it took about 15-20 minutes to get the car moving

Overall, the entire rescue operation came with multiple challenges.

"Some of us had boots, but [two in the group] did not, they had trash bags on their feet," Dallin said.

Video of the teens being knights in shining armor was posted on social media, generating plenty of comments that applauded the teens for their efforts.

"It was just good to see that they noticed it, that a lot of people in the city could see what we did," said Jaxon.

One driver who was helped by the teens also posted to Facebook, saying he was so grateful they were there to help.

"At the end of the day, it is nice to help others," said Carter.

With more snow slated for this weekend, the kids promised to be out in the neighborhood again to help if needed.