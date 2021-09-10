Hospital workers help renovate Utah woman's home

OREM, Utah — Dozens of employees from MountainStar Healthcare’s Timpanogos Regional Hospital partnered with the Fuller Center for Housing of Utah County to help a 75-year-old Utah woman update her home and make it a safer place to live.

Bev is an Orem homeowner who has struggled to keep up to date on home repairs due to health issues. Four years ago, Bev was in a car crash that left her with serious injuries. As soon as she was mostly recovered, she broke her hip and began yet another long road to recovery.

Volunteers installed siding on the exterior of the home, secured a railing on the stairs leading up to an apartment, painted several pieces of outdoor furniture, and unloaded gravel for future concrete work.

The service project was in conjunction with United Way’s Day of Caring 2021.