How an abandoned Utah puppy got a new purpose

PRICE, Utah — PeeDee the puppy has a new purpose and new family community after he was found abandoned on the side of the highway.

In early February, Officer Steven Brown with the Price City Police Department responded to a report about an abandoned puppy in freezing cold temperatures.

A community member called officials after they approached a box on the side of the highway and discovered its surprising contents: a puppy inside!

The box also had information about the puppy's breed, birthday and vaccination chart but no information about an owner or who may have abandoned the animal.

Officer Brown and Sgt. Sackett, who responded to the call for help, packaged up the puppy and brought it to a gathering of off-duty officers that night, where he began wiggling his way into the heart of the entire department.

Numerous officers offered to take care of the puppy while efforts were made to locate an owner. At the end of the night, Chief Sicilia took the pup home.

In the weeks since, nobody came forward to claim ownership and the puppy made itself right at home at the Price City Police Department, making fast friends - because who doesn't love an adorable, cuddly puppy!?

Photos from the department show the pup playing with officers, taking naps in the station and even getting behind desks to accomplish important police work.

Since nobody claimed the pup, the police department named him "PeeDee" and gave him a new purpose.

Now, PeeDee is working on training and certification to be a Critical Incident Emotional Support Dog for the department. Dogs in the role help provide emotional support (and plenty of cuddles) to those experiencing a traumatic life event.

"We've got a long road ahead of us, but we are excited for him to be able to spread the same love and joy to others that he has already provided for our police family," the department said online.

The community has already fully embraced PeeDee, donating supplies including a bed, toys and food to help him thrive in his new life. Police leaders said any donations for PeeDee can be brought to Price City Hall or the Police Department building.

What began as a devastating situation where PeeDee could have died out in the freezing cold has turned into a new chance at life, surrounded by love in Price City.

