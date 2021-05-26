Jingle dress project inspires hope and healing to hurting communities

SALT LAKE CITY — A Navajo family from Utah is traveling the country, sharing a traditional dance in hopes of bringing healing to community members who are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eugene Tapahe was grieving loved ones who were lost to COVID-19 when he had a dream that jingle dress dancers came together to dance in the area where all the people who died of the virus were being buried. The dream was so inspirational, he knew he had to try to make it a reality.

From his dream, The "Jingle Dress Project" was born. Tapahe's daughters and other women in the community have shared their talent on social media platforms to bring healing, awareness and educational videos to the world.