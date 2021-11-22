Joe & Renae Ingles discuss autism journey, efforts to spread awareness and acceptance

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz veteran Joe Ingles and his wife, former Australian netball star Renae Ingles, are now three years into their autism journey after their oldest son, Jacob, was diagnosed.

Joe and Renae know that Jacob will face challenges ahead, but they hope acceptance isn't one of them. They have teamed up with Kulture City so kids like Jacob, with an "invisible disability," can live their best life.

Their efforts have gotten the attention of Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and even the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The couple sat down with FOX 13's Kerri Cronk to talk about these efforts. Watch the video above for the full story!