WEST JORDAN, Utah — Those who know her say Kymberli Cosner is a unique teacher at Columbia Elementary in West Jordan. Now she's an award-winning teacher, too.

Cosner was named the Jordan School District's "Teacher of the Year" as the calendar winds down to summer break.

FOX 13 traveled to the school to see what makes Cosner so special, and learn more about the connection she has with her students.