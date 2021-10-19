Watch
Kaysville officer meets with young aspiring cop after naysayers cast doubt

Officer Lexi Benson went to meet Emma to talk about her career — and how she faced similar challenges when she became a cop.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Oct 18, 2021
KAYSVILLE, Utah — Emma Kranendonk, 13, wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

But when some family members commented negative things about law enforcement to her, her dad reached out to the Kaysville Police Department.

Officer Lexi Benson then went to meet Emma to talk about her career — and how she faced similar challenges when she became a cop.

“I ended up staying about an hour and just answering all her questions for her,” Officer Benson said.

Their chat gave Emma inspiration, sealing the deal for her.

