Kaysville officer meets with young aspiring cop after naysayers cast doubt

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Emma Kranendonk, 13, wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

But when some family members commented negative things about law enforcement to her, her dad reached out to the Kaysville Police Department.

Officer Lexi Benson then went to meet Emma to talk about her career — and how she faced similar challenges when she became a cop.

Recently a father reached out to us on Instagram. His daughter has dreamed of becoming a police officer however has been receiving negative comments from family members about law enforcement. Officer Benson went over to meet her and tell her all about being a police officer. pic.twitter.com/K0XyZdmL6C — Kaysville Police (@KaysvillePolice) October 18, 2021

“I ended up staying about an hour and just answering all her questions for her,” Officer Benson said.

Their chat gave Emma inspiration, sealing the deal for her.

Watch the video above to see more from our interviews with the young hopeful and her hometown hero.