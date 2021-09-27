Layton High School students build home for district employee

A Davis School District employee is getting a new house thanks to some Layton High School students in their construction management class.

The student-built home was constructed in partnership with Davis Technology College and Layton City, using funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program. The city purchased the property and building permits, allowing the district to sell the home at a significantly reduced price.

"I've never made something this big. I think the biggest I've done is a high school 3-foot-by-3-foot model at most," said Jesse Lindeman, one of the students involved. "This is by far bigger than 3-foot-by-3-foot."

Tracy Nickerson received the keys to her new home Monday afternoon.

"Thank you," she said to Lindeman. "I just want to say thank you for what you guys did. I'm so appreciative."

"No problem," Lindeman replied. "I always love helping others no matter what, and this program that Jeremiah [Allen] is teaching and that Layton High School has provided for us is doing so much for that."

This isn't the only project these high schoolers are doing; they will be starting another home within the next month or two.