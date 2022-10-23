Local charity collects, refurbishes medical equipment for those in need

SALT LAKE CITY — A local charity organization held a volunteer day in Salt Lake City on Saturday, where they gathered and refurbished medical equipment that had been donated.

The group called "Project Embrace" takes thousands of devices that otherwise would have been clutter and redistributes them to patients worldwide.

"It was all on its way out, basically trash, so we intercepted it with our partners and we're here cleaning it up refurbishing it and just getting it ready to go back out to clinics and low-resource settings so they can help patients in need," said Mohan Sudabattula, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit. "Otherwise, [they] wouldn't have access to this stuff."

Mohan said they are one of the only organizations in the country that does this sort of outreach.

More information can be found at projectembrace.org.