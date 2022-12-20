Local violin virtuoso wins international music competition

SALT LAKE CITY — When people think of outstanding performers from Utah, Olympic athletes may come to mind. But Salt Lake City is home to a 17-year-old violin virtuoso who recently won an international music competition.

Ezekiel Sokoloff, better known as Zeke, took top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, beating out older students from some of the top music academies in the nation.

Sokoloff is currently one of 100 students at the Gifted Music School Conservatory in Salt Lake City, where his instructor, Dr. Eugene Watanabe, says Zeke is incredibly talented, but more importantly, works very hard.

"I personally work to make sure students know how to use their practice time. Technique building, music building, repertoire building; there's always a well-balanced approach," said Dr. Watanabe.

"Practice doesn't make perfect. Perfect practice make perfect," Watanbe added, saying he doesn't want students thinking about Instagram while perfecting their skills.

Zeke began playing when he was just five years-old, using the Suzuki method, and says his mother introduced him to the instrument.

"I guided him until he was about fifteen years-old in five-hour practice sessions," said his mother, Jonah, who played violin as a high school student, but says her son's skills have now surpassed her ability to coach him.

Zeke has performed with the Utah Symphony Orchestra and says he gets nervous before each performance, but added that staying poised and focused in the moment helps him perform.

"You have to be confident in your preparation," he said.

Down the road, Zeke hopes to play with a major symphony orchestra and is currently deciding which music conservatory to attend after his high school graduation.

"My hope is simple . . . that he can bring joy to the world," said Dr. Watanbe.