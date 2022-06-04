'Love at first sight': Utah girl born with one hand gets paired with 3-legged puppy

MORGAN, Utah — A young girl has a new forever friend after a generous donation.

20-month-old Sage Garfield was born without her left hand.

“They think that when she was growing, her hand got a blood clot in it or her arm did and her arm stopped developing,” said Autumn Garfield, Sage’s mother.

Autumn, who is a member of several social media groups dedicated to families of children with issues like Sage, saw a posting about a special needs rescue dog in need of a home.

She decided to send an application to 4Gold Service and Rescue.

The executive director of the non-profit chose the Garfield family as the dog’s new home.

“We definitely wanted a family where there is some type of situation that's comparable to what Captain would be going through so they can relate and that it would be a special bond,” said Tamara Forsyth, the executive director of 4Gold Service and Rescue.

The dog named Captain was born without one of his front legs.

When Captain and Sage met, it was love at first sight.

“He's really happy. He’s energetic. He brings a lot of joy,” Autumn said. “He’s able to do anything any other dog can do.”

Autumn hopes as Sage grows up she can look to Captain as an example to learn one of the most important life lessons — that any differences don’t change a person.

“She can find Captain and know that we love him despite of his differences. He is successful despite of his differences and his missing arm doesn't affect anything about what he can do and how anyone feels about him,” Autumn said.

To learn more about 4Gold Service and Rescue, click here.