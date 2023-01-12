Midway students, families raise $100,000 to send generators to Ukraine

MIDWAY, Utah — It has been almost a year since the war in Ukraine began. Here in Utah, people in Midway are stepping up to help, including kids in classrooms who are making a special impact.

The Lochhead family wanted to help people dealing with the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

“We used to live there, our granddaughter was adopted from Ukraine,” explained KLynn and Robert Lochhead. “So we have connections from there. And when the war broke out, we felt like we had to do something.”

So, the family raised about $100,000 from friends and family and from Swiss Days as well. They found out a week ago that the Swiss Days collection would help with their cause.

“We just thought we’d raise just a little bit for maybe a small generator for a small clinic, and to have the support of the whole community and friends, it’s been an emotional and very tender experience for us,” explained KLynn Lochhead.

They are buying generators for hospitals and medical clinics that are dealing with power outages.

“There are air sirens every day, there are power outages every day,” explained KLynn Lochhead. “But by and large, people are trying to live their lives and go on with their lives.”

On their next trip, they are taking some special messages of hope made by tiny hands at Midway Elementary.

“I drew hearts and a Ukrainian flag,” said first-grade student Thomas Bradley. They learned about the war in Ukraine in library class.

The kids made posters with hearts, messages, flags, rainbows and symbols to show the people in Ukraine they are supported and loved. “One tender one had the picture of a person standing like this – I wish I could give you a hug," said KLynn. "She had tears running down the little stick figure."

They hope to keep spreading messages about what is happening in Ukraine and continue to help in any way they can. “It’s really been a sweet experience to have the school children and whole community behind us.”