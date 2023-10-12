Military moms and moms-to-be in Utah treated to special baby shower

LAYTON, Utah — Thirty new and expecting military moms in Utah were recognized with a special baby shower at the Marriott Courtyard in Layton on Wednesday.

While this was Operation Shower’s second year hosting an event in the Beehive State, the nonprofit holds these showers all across the country.

Since 2007, they’ve celebrated more than 8,500 moms from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and National Guard.

They place a special emphasis on helping families who have been separated by deployment.

Jam Wilburn, who isn't from Utah, is grateful for this event because it doesn’t make her feel alone. In 2016, she moved to The Beehive State from Texas with her husband. They’re expecting their second child in January.

“I don’t have friends or family out here," she explained. "We’re military, so being able to come here and still be treated and celebrated for giving life is so awesome.”

Every woman selected to attend the shower received countless gifts for their baby including a crib, stroller, and Operation Shower’s signature gift called “showers in a box”. Each box is filled to the brim with high-quality products for mom and baby, too.

But this event goes beyond the tangible gifts, moms like Jam also walked away with new friendships.

“It’s cool just to meet other women, and we are all here. We are all kind of experiencing the same thing,” explains Wilburn.

Wednesday’s event was sponsored by Discover.