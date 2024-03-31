Ogden in the running for 'Best Main Street' in the country

OGDEN, Utah — Historic 25th Street could win the award for the "Best Main Street in America."

There's just over a week left to vote in the USA Today contest, where Ogden is currently in 3rd place.

On Saturday, locals said they feel it will help put Ogden on the map.

“25th street is the heart of Ogden," said Rick Proffer, the owner of O-town Food Tours. "It represents everything that the railroad represents, and the railroad made Ogden what it is today."

"It is something that is completely unique to Utah," added Taylor Hartman with Visit Ogden. "There's nothing like this anywhere else in the state, in our opinion, and it should be celebrated."

There's something for everyone here.

"Love the amphitheater, love the concerts, there's great restaurants, events... summer events, farmers market," said Matthew Starley, who grew up in Ogden.

"The food scene in Ogden is legitimate. It can go toe-to-toe with any other town in the state," Proffer added.

"Good places to shop," Karen Crumley added. "I'm an antiquer, so love the antiques, and don't miss the knit shop!"

Historic 25th street is nominated as part of USA Today's Readers' Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

And while the area has gone through many changes, there are decades of history etched all over.

"If you look up and look around, you'll see all these easter eggs and these trail of breadcrumbs of the past," Proffer said. "It's retained its historic character, which is really remarkable because as the railroads declined after World War II, this became a no-go kind of zone — until about 20-25 years ago when the city and local businesses and law enforcement ... started investing in it."

"25th Street is a huge component of what it means to be an Ogdenite," Starley added. "Kind of the wild history in the past is definitely a part of our ethos and character, and then sort of its evolving narrative is a great allegory for Ogden itself."

For business owners like Angel Guzman, 25th Street is where the magic happens.

"Ever since I was little, I was coming to 25th Street and imagining having a shop," said Guzman, who owns a clothing store called Reborn Vintage. "I would never have thought so. It's been like a dream come true, and it's just barely starting."

"It's a huge asset to our community and it's just super exciting to even be recognized like this," Hartman said.

You have until April 8 to cast your vote to help Ogden win. You can find that link to vote HERE.

"If 25th Street was voted as one of the best main streets in the USA, it would be validation of what the locals know, which is this place is unique and amazing," Proffer said.