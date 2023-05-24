Ogden nonprofit helping people transitioning off the streets make their new houses feel like home

OGDEN, Utah — After spending 13 years living on the streets of Ogden, Jason Rice now has a roof over his head.

“I hadn't slept on a bed in almost two years," he said.

Every piece of furniture inside his new home came from donations to a small local nonprofit called "Do Good Today."

“It's an unbelievable ratio of success," said Gary Attebery, the director of Do Good Today. "We've had people that have got into apartments, gone out and got jobs. One guy I know got married since he got into his apartment.”

Attebery started Do Good Today less than two years ago.

“We just saw a need and went down to Municipal Park, set it up and started," he said. "We had two SUVs full of clothing and my brother's trunk full of food, and we just started passing it out, and everything else has evolved from there.”

Now, Do Good Today is restarting its "Welcome Home" program; last year, volunteers helped more than 80 formerly-unsheltered families, who got into permanent housing, completely furnish their homes.

“The sky is the limit now," said Rice. "I'm able to focus more on my career and just, like, try to help people around me, because it encourages me to want to help people out there that were in the same situation that I was in.”

Whether it’s a bike that helps get someone to and from work, or a few personal hygiene items, Do Good Today is a place people can donate any and all items that someone who's struggling might need.

“People come and bring us stuff and they say, ‘Gary, we've seen the problem, we want to help, but we don't know how,'" said Attebery. "Do Good Today gives them an outlet to help the people out there on the street.”

If you would like to donate, the nonprofit has multiple drop-off locations. They can be contacted at the phone numbers or addresses below:

North Davis County:

Dennis — 385-383-5472.

Riverdale:

Veronica — 801-644-4779

Ogden Valley:

Mo — 240-478-3618

Ogden area:

Wayne Peart Insurance

1964 N 400 E (Washington Blvd)

North Ogden, Utah

801-612-2886

Brigham City:

Gina — 435-225-3128