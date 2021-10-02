Orphaned, severely underweight bear cub being cared for at USU facility

MILLVILLE, Utah — A bear cub with special needs is getting a helping hand from some folks at Utah State University.

It's part of the university's partnership with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The orphaned bears are transported to USU's predator research facility in Millville.

This year, a cub about half the normal size and weight of a cub her age is receiving care there. She was also dehydrated when found.

Those at the rehabilitation center say the cub is doing well and could be released into the wild later this month.