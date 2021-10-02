Watch
NewsPositively Utah

Actions

Orphaned, severely underweight bear cub being cared for at USU facility

items.[0].image.alt
Utah State University
An orphaned bear cub at USU's predator research facility in Millville.
Image (6).jpg
Posted at 7:50 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 21:52:36-04

MILLVILLE, Utah — A bear cub with special needs is getting a helping hand from some folks at Utah State University.

It's part of the university's partnership with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The orphaned bears are transported to USU's predator research facility in Millville.

This year, a cub about half the normal size and weight of a cub her age is receiving care there. She was also dehydrated when found.

Those at the rehabilitation center say the cub is doing well and could be released into the wild later this month.

A constant live stream of the bear's enclosure can be watched online here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere