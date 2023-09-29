Provo man works at same hospital where his son was born 27 years ago

PROVO, Utah — It’s a full circle moment for one interpreter at Intermountain Health, who is playing a key role in helping families get the care they need.

As Martin Fernandez flips through a scrapbook with special memories, he is overcome with emotions.

“I cannot believe this was 27 years ago," he said.

In July 1995, Gabriela and Martin got married in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They soon moved to Provo to go to BYU, and found out they were pregnant.

Gabriella’s pregnancy had complications so she was being treated in Delta, and delivered her premature son at 31 weeks. Baby Tomas was airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo and cared for in the NICU.

Robinson cared for Tomas when he was brought to the NICU, 27 years ago. He is a Spanish medical interpreter for Intermountain Health, which they didn’t have when his baby came into the world.

“I’m working for the same hospital that saved my son’s life, 27 years ago,” said Martin. “He was on a ventilator, not being able to eat by himself. They made us feel sure, secure here.”

For Martin and Gabriela, having a baby in the NICU, was a scary experience. “Emotions were tough. We were happy and at the same time, extremely worried for our son’s life.”

27 years later, Martin is helping other families communicate with doctors to put them at ease.

“I feel blessed to be able to work for the same company, the same hospital," he said. "Meet these people, 27 years later."

Martin wants to make healthcare more accessible for everyone.

“People are hesitant to see a doctor because they think they won’t be able to communicate their problems," he said. "There are some cultural barriers as well, but mostly the language.”

“I remember having a heavy heart and wanting to talk and share things in English and trying to motion and connect and not being able to do that well,” said Robinson. “And so, all those little things, we can do now. It’s wonderful."