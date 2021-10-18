Rudy Gobert's camp teaches kids both basketball and life skills

SALT LAKE CITY — With the NBA season hours away from getting underway, a star of the Utah Jazz is helping aspiring players reach for their dreams.

Rudy Gobert hosted a youth basketball camp for kids in elementary school through high school.

The two-day event focused on ball handling, shooting, dribbling and more skills.

“When they get out of camp, they are better basketball players than when they came in,” Gobert said.

Celebrity Sports Academy partnered with Gobert to make this event possible.

All proceeds will benefit "Rudy’s Kids Foundation," Gobert's nonprofit.

“When I am out there playing one-on-one or shooting or watching the kids having fun, it’s always a cool feeling,” Gobert said.