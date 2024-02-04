Salt Lake City salon seeks to help LGBTQ+ youth feel seen, supported

SALT LAKE CITY — Lucero Hair and Wellness in Salt Lake City hosted a Gender Free Hair Club on Saturday, with the goal to help queer youth feel seen.

"So many people feel alone when they're queer,” said 12-year-old Addi, “And this is a nice way to know, I’m not alone — there are other people like me."

The event is a way for LGBTQIA+ youth to express themselves through hairstyles and makeovers.

"I think it’s really important just not being judged based on how you look, because that’s really what most things that are gendered are,” said Karliah, who is 12.

Stylists did free haircuts, nail art, makeup and wardrobe fittings, to help kids feel their best.

"I’ve cried five times, probably 10 times already today,” said Joshua Lucero, the owner of Lucero Hair and Wellness. “It makes me really emotional. I think about when I was a kid and wishing I had something like this, to feel like I had people representing me."

A special part of the event was kids getting to showcase their looks on the runway, with people around cheering them on.

"It makes me feel like I’m not an outcast,” said Addi.

It was more than just a haircut, but a way for queer youth to show the world how they see themselves.

“I didn’t expect people to support me this much,” said Karliah. “Just for the fact that I like men and women."

"Them telling me what they want, they're just really excited to have someone listen to them and actually be receiving of what they have pictured in their head,” said Mel Smith, the studio director at Lucero Hair and Wellness.

Kids also got to take home goodie bags with donations from the local community that included stickers, makeup, a notebook and more. There were also performances.

"That they have someone in their corner, that they can grow up and be happy and successful adults,” expressed Lucero.

It created a safe space for those who need it.

"It makes me happy that my kids can see a place where support is shown,” said Lori Sherman, who brought her kids to the event.

Lucero hopes to continue these "gender-free hair club" events every year and is also hoping to do one for back to school in August to help kids feel their best.