Sandy salon gives free back-to-school haircuts

SANDY, Utah — Back to school is just around the corner, so as kids gear up to look their best, one Utah hair salon wanted to help without taking a toll on their parents’ wallets.

Since 2016, Priority Salon in Sandy has provided free haircuts for kids getting ready to head back to school. But with the rising costs of everything, families say these free cuts help out a little extra this year.

Michael Crane, a master hairstylist at Priority Salon, said this is their way of giving back to the community. Before lining up at school, kids and families lined up at the salon to get free haircuts.

“Take a little pressure off the parents and the financial obligation as well, so that’s something we can do to help out,” Crane said.

Tuesday afternoon, the salon hosted an event offering free haircuts for kids under 12 years old. Staff at the salon said they usually have 30 to 40 kids come to get their hair cut at events like these, but this time, they had at least 100 kids come by.

“The whole day just dedicated to them and doing things for them, and the girls are really great at making everybody feel good, and it’s a great experience,” said Crane.

Families say that especially now with things getting more expensive, free events like this make a big difference.

“It’s a lifesaver when things like that, you know, to do things for free, just because I’m a single mom... and it really helps out a lot,” said Mariah Padilla.

“It’s a nice way to save money, and you can put that money elsewhere," said Amanda Wiggins, who saw the event on Facebook and brought her two daughters. "Especially right now — gas prices and living expenses, it all adds up. If you can save a dollar, why not?”

Crane added that for families with many kids, free services like this help them out.

“I have five kids, plus everything is going up. It’s just one thing that I don’t have to worry about. And it gives them confidence to go to school looking nice,” said Berenice Blanco, who lives in Draper.

Crane said he hopes people can pay these acts of kindness forward.

“It’s really good to give back," he said. "It’s rewarding to bring a smile to someone’s face.”