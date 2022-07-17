Watch Now
NewsPositively Utah

Actions

Several service projects completed at Canyon Rim Cares event

Posted at 8:52 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 22:52:31-04

Saturday was the fifth annual Canyon Rim Cares event in Millcreek — an event where nearly 500 people come together to perform several different service projects in just one day.

This year, they slated six service projects to tackle, including:

Putting together a Ukrainian market, proceeds from which will go toward refugees and war assistance efforts.

Providing household kits to the Peace House, a place of safety and education for survivors of domestic violence.

Installing garden boxes and other parts of an outdoor classroom for Millcreek Elementary.

Creating 72-hour kits.

For information on how to help the organization’s efforts, including a list of things they need, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere