Several service projects completed at Canyon Rim Cares event

Saturday was the fifth annual Canyon Rim Cares event in Millcreek — an event where nearly 500 people come together to perform several different service projects in just one day.

This year, they slated six service projects to tackle, including:

Putting together a Ukrainian market, proceeds from which will go toward refugees and war assistance efforts.

Providing household kits to the Peace House, a place of safety and education for survivors of domestic violence.

Installing garden boxes and other parts of an outdoor classroom for Millcreek Elementary.

Creating 72-hour kits.

For information on how to help the organization’s efforts, including a list of things they need, visit their website.