Student idea helps Spanish-language students learn, fit in at Springville High School

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A new program at Springville High School is helping students learn English and assimilate to living in the United States.

Senior Kailey Parkinson saw a need to help Spanish-speaking students moving to Springville High School.

“...I was like, hmm, maybe we can start, almost like a peer tutor program, but for translating and interpreting, where the bilingual students either from Latinos In Action or from the dual immersion bridge program that we have here at the school, can go and help those kids that are struggling,” she explained.

Parkinson's idea was to have peer tutors sit with the Spanish speaking students in their classes, helping them learn.

“I was overwhelmed and super excited about the idea," said Spanish teacher Ivan Cardenas. "I thought it was a fantastic idea.”

The teacher then took the next step and presented it to the administration at the school..

“I just couldn’t imagine how it would feel to be in a classroom where you don’t understand anything," said Parkinson. It would be like me sitting in a French class trying to learn history in French. It would be so frustrating, and so I'm so glad that we have been able to get this program off on its feet and start it up, and I really think that it could make a huge difference in the lives of all involved.”

Administrators jumped at the idea because the school has many multilingual learners who come from all over south and central America.

“It means a lot to me to be able to help these kids because learning the Spanish language has benefited me in so many ways already, and I'm just so excited to help those who are learning English,” added Parkinson.

It’s been two months since the peer tutoring program began and the high school has already seen an impact. Right now, the school has about 25 students who are peer tutors, and are seeing more students express an interest in becoming one.

“I know it has touched me," said Parkinson. "It’s made me feel so nice to help somebody and obviously those who are getting the help are benefiting from it as well.”

In addition, the program helps students who are new to the area, giving them a friend who can help.

“It’s very, very important that they have someone there in their age group that can lead them, teach them and show them how, and speak to them, talk to them, and it just helps them feel accepted and part of the school population,” Cardenas explained.

The hopes are that the program will continue to help more students and change lives.

“I just hope to see it continue to grow and flourish here and hopefully move on to some other schools, said Parkinson, "and I'm just excited to watch it.”