Syracuse High School students host holiday market with goal to fund big trip

SYRACUSE, Utah — Ceramic arts students at Syracuse High School are hosting a holiday market and craft fair.

The students are raising money to attend and compete at the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference in Virginia.

“I have always been interested in art and I love to be creative,” said George Hansen, one of seven students hoping to make the trip in March.

Todd Young, the teacher of the class, believes attending the conference will provide opportunities students can’t get in the classroom.

“Some of the artists and professors who do demonstrations are a treasure trove of information,” Young said. “I love to see them discover and realize that they can do difficult things.”

The students are hoping to fundraise around $18,000 and they hope a large portion of that can be raised at their holiday market.

The “Yule Titan” market will feature dozens of Utah artisans, craftspeople and small businesses selling unique, handmade goods.

The market takes place at Syracuse High School on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5pm - 9pm and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9am - 5pm.

The students are also seeking sponsorships to help fund their attendance at the conference. Those interested can reach out to the school.