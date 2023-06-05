Tooele cops assure kids they don't need license for lemonade stand

TOOELE, Utah — Two young entrepreneurs in Tooele thought their dreams of making a few bucks had come to a halt thanks to some wrong information from a resident.

The Tooele City Police Department said Monday the boys had set up a lemonade stand at 700 South and 900 West when they were told by a "citizen" that they needed a business license to continue operating.

It's not known if the person meant well but was simply misinformed, or if they were being, well, a jerk.

Frustrated and not wanting to break the law, the boys packed up their stand and headed straight to the police department to ask if they were doing anything illegal.

Police officials assured them that they had done nothing wrong and they could continue; and to show their support, officers visited the stand to purchase a few cups of lemonade to quench their thirst on a hot summer day.

"As a reminder, a business license is not needed by children for lemonade stands," the department posted to social media.

The department also shared the portion of Tooele city code that outlines what is acceptable: "The provisions of this Title shall not be deemed or construed to require a business license for a business that is operated: only occasionally; and, by an individual who is under 18 years of age."