Tremonton community rallies for 13-year-old after bone cancer diagnosis

TREMONTON, Utah — A community is showing up for a 13-year-old who can use all the love and strength he can get right now. In March, Griff White was diagnosed with bone cancer.

It’s been a challenging time for him and his family, but the city of Tremonton is trying to everything they can to help.

“They are one of those families in the community that’s just always helping everyone. Their boys are just the best of the best. They can sit and talk to anyone, kind, good boys,” said Lisa Miler. She is a close friend of the family, and like many others, has been raising money for the family.

“We sold stuff for him, all of my friends and all of our teammates," said Mitt White, Griff’s brother. "They all helped raise money. We sold bracelets, stickers, cups,”

On Wednesday, Mitt’s baseball team sold tumblers outside a soda shop for Griff. The soda shop jumped in and filled a free soda for anyone who bought a tumbler.

Others have been hosting fundraisers, auctions, raffles, selling tickets for shows, and printing stickers and cups with “Grit Like Griff,” to help.

“They’ve had their eyes opened and it was cool to see how excited and emotional they were and how much they try and be more like Griff,” said Miller "He is 13 years old, going through more than most people go through in their whole lives, and he is not beaten down, he is strong."

To Griff’s mom, Cami, this community’s love means the world.

“We couldn’t do it without the help, the love and the support," she said.

Miller said they are helping the family because they want to do their part in his recovery.

“We can’t really take away any of the pain, but everyone wanted to feel like they could try to help somehow," she said. “It’s a drop in the bucket, I’m sure their medical bills are outrageous, but we just all need to feel like we’re doing something."

Cami says that their love gives Griff strength.

“I feel like it has given him more willpower to want to fight. He wants to show everybody how strong he is," she said. "He knows that he’s got a whole team and whole community backing him up.”

If you would like to help the White family, you can Venmo @cami-white-8