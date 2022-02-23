'Twosday Baby' born at 2:22 on 2-22-22 in Orem

OREM, Utah — They say good things come in 2s, but on February 22, 2022, the number two has new meaning for a family and newborn baby boy in Orem.

No doubt, baby Landon was determined to make an entrance at Timpanogos Regional Hospital and give a new meaning to the number two.

“We actually came to the hospital on the 20th and thought she was in labor, and he decided it wasn't the time so we went home,” said father Devin about his wife Annie.

Landon was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22 as the second baby boy under the age of two to two loving parents (that was a lot 2s!)

“We had two different names that we were arguing over," said Devin. "I liked one, she liked the other, so we obviously know which one won. When he first came out she said it'ss lucky Landon and so that’s where we landed.”

The couple added that at first they didn’t realize the significance of the their newborn's birth day and time.

“I don't know which nurse it was, but she called out the time, 'It's 2:22,' and a bunch of the other nurses looked over and like are you kidding me? I looked at my watch and it was 2:22 right on the dot,” Devin said.

But it almost wasn’t this way as lucky Landon was supposed to be delivered two days ago.

“We were actually talking about how it would be funny if he was born on 2/20/2022,” said Annie. “It didn't even cross our minds that he could be born on to 2/22/22."

“He took a sweet time,” Devin said. “We thought he was going to be here yesterday.”

While it's not another two, Landon's weight was another pair of two matching numbers at 9 pounds 9 ounces. So as this lucky number two born at 2:22 on 2/22/22 enjoys his first day on Earth, his parents are now looking forward to a whole life of first… or twos?

The family also shared their gratitude for the staff at Timpanogos Regional Hospital and MountainStar Healthcare.