Unsighted Ippon

SALT LAKE CITY — Ever since it was first developed in the late 19th century by Jigoro Kano, Judo has always been a martial art focused on overcoming an opponent through technical skill rather than brute force.

It's since evolved from an eclectic off-shoot of jujutsu to an internationally recognized Olympic sport, as well as a method of self-improvement for people of all ages, and abilities.

This was demonstrated Saturday at the Salt Lake City campus for the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, which hosted the Intermountain West Judo Championships. The competition, formally called a shiai, hosted judoka, or judo competitors, of different ages and ranks, including a special Paralympic division for those with visual impairments.

"The judo program in the Paralympics is unmatched," says Adam Blackburn, tournament director and head instructor for the USA Stars of Salt Lake City Judo Club. "We've had the Paralympic judo program here in Salt Lake City for about 14 years..."

Both Paralympic Judo and Olympic Judo operate under similar rules, with two competitors aiming to score points by implementing the art's various throws and sweeps to send their opponent to the ground. Where the rules differ is how a match begins.

"Initially in judo, you have to get a hold of the opponent," says Blackburn. "In Paralympic Judo, you engage in grip [and] start the match."

The sport was first added to the Paralympics in the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, South Korea. This has allowed many competitors to compete internationally as part of Team USA.

"The reason I do it is I kind of like to break the stereotype society has on blindness," says Nathan Ostergaard, a veteran and 10-year competitor who took part in exhibition matches at the tournament."To prove that people can actually get out and do things and be successful and enjoy life."

Since the sport involves being thrown and falling, it can sometimes be intimidating for children with visual impairments.

"When I first started judo.... I was a little bit nervous to fall," says Hannah Hart, who competed in the tournament. "As time went on, I kept learning how to fall and learning how to throw people... You never know how much it can change your life."