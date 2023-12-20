Utah-based 'Labs 4 Liberty' helping veterans suffering from PTSD

The bond between a human and a K-9 can be special, and in some cases life saving.

The National Center for PTSD found about 30 percent of veterans who served after 9/11 battle post traumatic stress disorder.

A Utah County couple volunteers their dog training services to help those who have made sacrifices serving our country.

Meet Apollo. He rarely turns his attention away from his trainer, and that is exactly what he’s learned to do over the last year.

Hailey O’Connell and her husband Mike are the lead trainers at Labs 4 Liberty, a non-profit pairing service dogs with veterans.

“There is a huge need for the veterans when they come back from overseas, they struggle with physical or mental disabilities,” said Mike O’Connell.

Apollo is just a few weeks away from meeting his veteran. This 100 percent good boy has learned a number of skills – including a task called posting – where he watches his veteran’s back in a crowd. That sense of security is a priceless benefit for those affected by PTSD.

“The veteran can be a part of the family more so than they have ever been able to because they have that tool to be able to do that,” Mike said.

Mike and Hailey have been doing this for nearly a decade. While Apollo is ready to graduate and meet his veteran, Sailor is a puppy just beginning the program. Even though it will be month’s before he is ready, Labs 4 Liberty already knows where he will be heading.

“Select a dog based off of what a veteran needs,” Mike said. “We find a dog after we have found a veteran and pair them up customized.”

When a dog is ready to move on, Mike and Hailey don’t struggle with goodbyes.

“It makes it so worth it. I have never thought ‘it's not worth it, oh I can’t do it again,’” Hailey said. “After seeing the dog with the veteran and after getting to know the veteran, seeing how much of an impact the dogs can make.”

They both know the impact of their work.

“Being able to give back to those who have served and those giving back to us,” Mike said. “It's so different and it feels really good.”

And the dogs know the purpose of theirs.

“We have seen these dogs save people's lives,” Hailey said. “The vets have told us ‘I would not be here today if it wasn't for this dog.’”

Labs 4 Liberty was founded in Utah by a woman whose son served in the military. She saw the need for this and created the non-profit.

Mike and Hailey say the work they do for Labs 4 Liberty is all volunteer work.

There is no cost to the veteran who receives a dog.

Apollo will meet his veteran next month, and FOX 13 News will be there as he meets his forever companion.