Utah boy gets 'Perfect' birthday surprise from Ed Sheeran

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A six-year-old in Utah received the surprise gift of a lifetime after asking his mom to invite a celebrity to his birthday party.
One day, Ren Lamoreaux wants to be as famous as his favorite singer.
“I don’t want a band, I want it just me,” he said confidently.
His mom, Alex, wanted to do something special for his birthday. She heard her son thinking out loud about who he wanted on the guest list.
“Ed Sheeran,” he said in a TikTok.
“You want to invite him to your birthday party?” she replied.
“Yeah,” he said.
@alex.lamx
“He just kind of went off about, ‘Yeah, he’s going to come. You invited him, right?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure, I’ll invite him,” Alex told FOX 13 News.
In came the decorations, the cake with Sheeran’s face on it, and themed cookies sent in from a viewer on TikTok.
“It’s not good, it’s delicious,” said Ren in the video.
@alex.lamx
Then came the surprise that gave them shivers.
“I was in shock. I was crying. It’s just so cool and I knew he was going to freak out,” said Alex.
“She didn’t tell me until my birthday party morning,” said Ren.
On the porch sat a giant gift, a perfect present from the Grammy winner.
“To Ren, from Ed,” Ren read aloud in the video.
@alex.lamx Replying to @Jen Ren's reaction to his birthday present from @Ed Sheeran
“He thought we did it. He’s like, ‘This isn’t from Ed, this is from you!’ No, this is not from me,” said Alex.
Inside the box was a guitar, a gold microphone, a signed new album, and a notebook with a note from Ed telling Ren he can “start writing songs like me.”
Ren is still searching for song inspiration.
“A girl?” asked his mom.
“No,” Ren said, firmly.
Sheeran also gifted him a shirt and a stuffed animal that Ren named “Blue Razz” and built a bed for.
“[Ed’s] glad I like it,” said Ren.
An unforgettable moment the Lamoreauxes will “keep in a photograph” and “won’t ever let go.”
“It just shows the positive power of the Internet, that so many people rallied behind u and helped make a dream come true for Ren,” said Alex.
Ren plans on sending Ed Sheeran a thank you note and will start guitar lessons on the gifted guitar.