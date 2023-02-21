Utah charity thankful for massive donation received thanks to All-Star Game

One of the local charities that benefited from Sunday's NBA All-Star Game was Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. They were represented by "Team LeBron," and even though the scoreboard had them on the short end of the numbers, they still won big.

"We are going to receive $200,000, which is incredible," said Nancy Winemiller-Basinger, the president and CEO of the nonprofit.

She says the money will directly benefit youth in our community.

"Obviously [it] will go a really long way toward helping us support more mentors for more kids going forward across the state," she said.

Their one-to-one mentoring program was hand selected by the NBA to receive a monetary grant. But in addition to the financial boost, the group was able to give many of the kids in the program a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in All-Star Weekend clinics — from handing out jerseys to even escorting the players through the tunnel at the big game.

Winemiller-Basinger says was emotional as she watched the kids experience a dream come true — especially for one little boy in particular.

"Just right when he walked in Vivint, he was looking around and his eyes were the size of saucers," she said. "I looked at him and said, 'Have you been here before?' And he said, 'I've never been anywhere like this before.' And you know, those are the things that you will treasure forever."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah has expanded already this year into two new high schools — the money already doing good and spreading positive relationships.

"We're so appreciative to NBA and NBA Cares for this amazing opportunity for the organization and for the kids we serve," Winemiller-Basinger said.