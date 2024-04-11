Utah cheer team of all abilities headed to national competition

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah cheer team is working to raise money to compete in a world championship.

The Utah Fusion All-Stars Rampage is one of only five teams in the country that got invited to the United States All-Star Federation Cheerleading World competition in Orlando, Florida.

Tori Everett, a mother of four of the athletes said the team is important not only to her children, but to the community as a whole."

“It's all special needs kids, ranging from autism, down syndrome," Everett said. “Some have suffered strokes. Some have heart problems.”

Being invited to the national competition has been five years in the works as the team has worked to meet the requirements.

The team must be able to complete their routine with no outside help and Everett said this year, the team is prepared.

“We come home and they're doing forward rolls around my floors,” she explained, "And Isaac’s doing cartwheels.”

It was a joyous occasion for all when the team found out they qualified.

“Kids were jumping up and down in their seats and there were crying, tears of joy," Everett reflected.

“We were congratulated on social media by England and Germany and Australia,” Team Coach Lauren Balland said. “Saying they're so excited, I can't wait to come and watch us.”

As the competition gets closer, the team is practicing more and more to prepare.

“I love these kids. I can't wait to see them,” Coach Balland reflected. “They make my week. They're the highlight.”

Balland strives to promote a “can do” attitude and believes sports at any level can have a lasting impact on their lives.

“They come in with a smile, they're hugs, and they're excited here," she said.

While the team is aiming for a trophy, they already consider themselves winners as they redefine what it means to be a champion.

“They bring the whole cheer community together, not just people with disabilities. it's important that people know that they, they can do it," Everett said.

The team competes in Florida at the end of the month and are now trying to raise $25,000 so athletes with medical requirements can have the proper means to attend.