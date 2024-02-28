Utah company donates thousands of dress shirts to Africa for missionaries

DRAPER, Utah — Hundreds of missionaries in Africa are wearing new dress shirts thanks to a large donation from a Utah-based business.

Odion Menswear, a business focused on dress clothing for men of all ages and missionaries, donated 22,000 shirts to Eyes4Zimbabwe.

“During COVID there were some supply chain issues and suddenly everything came at once,” explained Braiden Day, CEO of Odion Menswear. “We had a huge surplus of white shirts. We had 22,000 white shirts we were trying to figure out what to do with.”

The solution wasn’t difficult to find. Through the donation, the shirts were given to young men preparing to begin missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Their reaction, their smile – it’s amazing,” Day said.

Videos provided by Eyes4Zimbabwe show young men wearing the brand new clothing.

“I am so grateful for this shirt I was given,” one missionary said in the video.

Another added, “I am so much excited. I am so thankful for this white, nice, wonderful shirt.”

Day believes this act of kindness will have a profound impact and lead to goodness spreading on the other side of the globe.

“One thing can start snowballing to another thing,” he said. “These kids will change their communities which over time changes the world.”

Odion Menswear is accepting donations of lightly used clothing that they will send to other missionaries in need. Those who donate can receive a discount at the store.