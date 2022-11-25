Utah couple delivers firewood, food, other supplies to remote parts of Navajo Nation

MILLCREEK, Utah — Albert and Marita Farley are getting ready for a road trip down to New Mexico on Thanksgiving evening.

“It’s a 10-hour drive," said Albert. "So we’ll probably leave at one in the morning, and we’ll probably get there around 9 or 10, and they don’t know we’re coming yet.”

The couple has a month’s supply of firewood in tow to donate to people in a remote part of the Navajo Nation.

“They don't have the sources to turn on the switch for heat," said Marita. "It's all with wood-burning stoves.”

This isn’t the Farleys' first mission; Marita first decided she wanted to help more than two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic first started.

“I turned to my husband, I said, 'Isn't there anything we could do to save our Navajo people?'" she said.

The Farleys spread the word that they were going to deliver supplies to families on the reservation in Southern Utah and New Mexico.

“People were starting to bring cases of food to our house," said Marita. "I just couldn't believe it, how giving our community is here”

Marita guesses the two have made about 30 of these trips so far, dropping off cleaning supplies, toilet paper, sleeping bags and warm clothing.

“They didn't know how to react," she said. "Some of those little kids didn't have coats, and they were just shocked. I know how that shocking feeling is because I went without too when I was little.”

The Farleys are just grateful they’re able to do something for their people.

“We have enough," said Albert. "We have more than enough. We can share.”

If you would like to contribute to the Farleys fund for donations, you can send money on Venmo to @Marita-Farley.