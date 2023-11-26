Utah family looking for 'angel' who helped with young kids after car crash

PAYSON, Utah — A family in Payson has much to be thankful for this holiday season, and they're looking for someone they call their “angel.”

Kassidy Renzello and her family were driving through the intersection of 400 East and Main Street in Santaquin on Thanksgiving when they were hit by another car.

“When we were waiting at the stop light, a car blew through the red light on my left-hand turn and crashed into my car,” explained Renzello. “We totaled the car. I had my 2-year-old and my 5-month-old baby with me and my husband.”

She explained that someone driving by stopped to help, and it’s a gesture that Renzello’s family will never forget.

“A bystander just seeing me standing on the corner with two crying kids, came up to make sure I was OK, my kids were OK. She said that she was a nurse and that’s all the information I got with all the chaos," Renzello said. "She took my 2-year-old, helped calm him down, got him warm in her car, put on a movie while we settled everything. And honestly, without her, it would have been so much more chaotic."

Now, she is just trying to find the helpful stranger to say thank you.

“My mother-in-law actually calls her an angel because we haven’t been able to find her yet, and so we say that she’s this angel. That she appeared out of nowhere she came in and saved my day and then she disappeared,” said Renzello.

Her family has been trying to spread the word, hoping to find the nurse who helped them. Even Renzello’s 2-toddler son wants to meet this special person.

“He talks about her all the time — how he made a friend and he got to watch Paw Patrol," she said. "It was such a scary thing for him, and he got something fun out of it."

It shows that even the smallest acts can impact lives in the biggest ways.

“It takes that weight off — just that edge of, 'This sucks,' but there was this light at the end of it," Renzello said.

If you are this nurse or if you know who it is, you can email mythili.gubbi@fox13now.com or news@fox13now.com, and we can put you in touch with the family.