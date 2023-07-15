Utah family reunited with special memento buried in yard

CLINTON, Utah — A family is reunited with a special piece of their grandpa that they forgot even existed — all thanks to the kindness of one couple.

When Schondra Wyman and Jessica Smith were doing yard work at the home they bought last year, they found a stone buried deep in the dirt.

“It had writing on it and little handprints,” said Smith. “I think we went into it not thinking we would find who it was, but hopeful.”

The stone said “Grandpa’s Kids” on it, and it had two handprints with a little footprint in the middle. They wanted to reunite the stone with the family it belonged to, so they posted about it in a Facebook group.

“We have been slowly working on the yard, and today, we uncovered this. I would love to try to get it to its owner,” read part of the post. Then 11 minutes later, someone saw it and reached out.

“I saw this picture of this stone and was like, 'That looks so familiar,'” said Ashley Waters. She sent a screenshot to her sister and both knew that that was a gift they made for their grandpa on Father’s Day many years ago.

“It just feels so special,” said Waters. “My grandpa was such an important person for me. he was more like a dad.”

She said being able to get it back from the home her grandpa lived in has made the world of a difference. He passed away in 2020.

“It’s just a way to always have a piece of him with me,” added Waters. “When you lose somebody, it’s just so nice to have those kinds of things.”

Now she can hold on to this memory, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

“I still tear up. I found the perfect place for it in my house and I’m just so excited, so grateful," she said.

Smith and Wyman say they hope to grow a little flower bed in the area to memorialize that they found a stone here that became an important part of someone’s family.