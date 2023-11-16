Utah food trucks give back with free hot meals for homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — As many Utahns prepare for Thanksgiving, a group of food truck vendors gave thanks for their success by giving back to Salt Lake City's unsheltered community.

It's the second time the group has participated in "World Kindness Day" by serving up hot meals to Utahns experiencing homelessness.

More than six food trucks gathered to get a head start on giving for the holiday season.

“Take the opportunity when you have it," said Ruben Sauyun with the Bombdilla Food Truck. "It’s always better to give than to receive, at least that’s what I was always told so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The effort began last year with a Facebook conversation between Sauyun and Ranea Johnson, who runs Yoshi & Umani Food Truck.

“I can’t sew a blanket, I can’t do any of that, but I can give you a really good hot meal," Johnson explained. "So I feel like where your talent is, that's where you should give in the community."

As the weather gets colder and food truck season wraps up, hot meals were served up to people who really need the comfort of delicious food.

“Our schedules open up where we can have a morning like this to be able to go ahead and feed four different shelters with 300 plus at each one,” Sauyun explained.

A total of eight trucks participated in this year's event, distributing roughly 2,000 lunches.

The effort makes a big difference in the lives of Utahns experiencing homelessness.

“I love that they’re calling it a food hug," explained Courtney Schriever, Volunteer Coordinator for Catholic Community Services. "Just for our clients to be noticed like this and see all these people coming out and feeling the love from these people, once a year and just being noticed is very special.”

The Catholic Community Services kitchen downtown serves roughly 2,000 meals every single day, meaning the food truck takeover made a big impact as the busy holiday season ramps up for volunteers.