Utah man reunited with family after 7 years

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man who was separated from his wife and child in Pakistan for nearly seven years is now reunited with his family.

The story of Winsten Asif's journey from Pakistan to opening his restaurant here in Utah during the pandemic is incredible.

While customers say the gyros Asif makes at The Greek House in Taylorsville are delicious, his dedication to his family is what’s really extraordinary.

After being separated for nearly seven years, they’re back together.

"I tried to get my wife since 2016," he said. "Sometimes I felt like the day is going to come for sure… But, you know, I didn’t know it was going to happen."

That was until earlier this year when he found out his wife and son were finally coming.

"I cannot explain how good it is," Asif said of how he felt upon hearing the good news.

"It's all God's plan," he said. "I cannot predict my future."

