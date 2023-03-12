'Utah Miss Amazing' hosts another successful pageant

MIDVALE, Utah — The non-profit group "Utah Miss Amazing" held its "amplify" event Saturday evening.

The organization is run entirely by donations and volunteers. It's one of 35 different chapters of a larger group nationwide, dedicated to empowering women and girls with disabilities.

"We really encourage self-advocacy, confidence, and getting out of your comfort zone where stakes are really real, and they're actually competing for something bigger," said program director Taylor Smith.

Seven representatives were crowned in the event Copperview Recreation Center, and they'll go to Chicago for the national competition in July.

FOX 13 meteorologist Allison Croghan with emceed the event and has been a proud partner of the charity for several years.

The full pageant can be viewed below via the Utah Miss Amazing Instagram page: