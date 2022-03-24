Utah Miss Amazing needs help with pageant for girls with disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY — Katy Christensen has too many crowns to count.

“I love it," she said. "It's really fun.”

The reigning Utah Miss Amazing Teen Queen has been competing in this special pageant since 2015, when she was just 12.

“She does really well," said Annette Christensen, Katy's mom. "She interviews really well, and she has a little spark, and I think they just fall in love with her.”

This year, there wasn’t going to be a pageant; the nonprofit didn’t have the funds to put it on. Christensen knew she had to help, she said.

“I've seen how much it means to the girls and how special they feel," said Christensen. "Miss Amazing is obviously a nonprofit organization, and it empowers girls and women to with disabilities to be able to reach their full potential”

Through the power of social media, Utah Miss Amazing was able to raise the money to secure a venue to have the pageant this spring virtually overnight, which means Katy will get to crown the next Teen Queen.

“She went up to girls and would tell them how beautiful they were and how lovely their hair was and how gorgeous their dress was, and that they were so beautiful, and hugging people," Annette recalled. "I think that's what it's all about, you know, making those connections with people that are like them."

Katy could not be more excited for the pageant this year.

“My favorite part in the pageant is I love to be with other girls," she said.

The Utah Miss Amazing pageant will be on Saturday May 7th at Venue 6SIX9 in Downtown Salt Lake City. The nonprofit is still looking for support through donors and sponsors, and they also need more special girls like Katy to participate. Helpers are also needed: from male escorts to walk the girls out on stage to hairdressers and makeup artists to volunteer their time. You can find more information by clicking here.